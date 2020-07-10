You are the owner of this article.
Michigan man charged with MDMA possession in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — A Michigan man is in McLean County custody on drug charges.

Charles E. Orns, 45, of Downling, Michigan, is charged with unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of MDMA and two counts of obstructing justice, for allegedly giving a false name to Illinois State Police after he was stopped for speeding in a construction zone.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment was scheduled for July 24.

A booking photo of Orns was not immediately available and has been requested by The Pantagraph.

