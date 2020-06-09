Michigan man faces felony cannabis charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Michigan man faces drug charges in McLean County.
Kentre A. Jackson, 25, of Ypsilanti, Mich., is charged with unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver.
He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.