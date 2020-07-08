More charges filed in Normal looting; prosecutors say man took electronics from Walmart

BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors on Wednesday filed criminal charges against a man they say took products from the Normal Walmart during looting on May 31.
Dennis R. Davis, 26, is charged with burglary, mob action and looting. Prosecutors said he broke a merchandise case at the 300 Greenbriar Drive store and took electronics and automobile equipment.
When setting Davis’ bond, Judge Scott Kording said the looting allegation indicates a significant public safety concern given the destruction and fear brought up on the community as a result. Looting erupted across the region.
Davis was jailed in lieu of posting $7,035. A bond review hearing was scheduled for Monday.
