More charges filed in Normal looting; prosecutors say man took electronics from Walmart
More charges filed in Normal looting; prosecutors say man took electronics from Walmart

Dennis Davis

Davis

BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors on Wednesday filed criminal charges against a man they say took products from the Normal Walmart during looting on May 31

Dennis R. Davis, 26, is charged with burglary, mob action and looting. Prosecutors said he broke a merchandise case at the 300 Greenbriar Drive store and took electronics and automobile equipment.

When setting Davis’ bond, Judge Scott Kording said the looting allegation indicates a significant public safety concern given the destruction and fear brought up on the community as a result. Looting erupted across the region. 

Davis was jailed in lieu of posting $7,035. A bond review hearing was scheduled for Monday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

