Motion for new trial denied in Bloomington woman's murder case; sentencing rescheduled
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington woman convicted of murder in a fatal 2018 stabbing will not be given a new trial, a McLean County judge ruled Monday.

Leila Jackson, 24, was found guilty by a McLean County jury in June in the July 2018 death of Quantez Brown, 24. Throughout this case, she claimed self-defense for her actions.

Her attorney, Joseph Moran, argued motions for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict of the jury and for a new trial.

Among his arguments, he said a previous ruling made by a different judge regarding evidence related to the defendant’s character and that of the victim put Jackson at a disadvantage when the case went to trial.

Judge Scott Drazewski denied both motions and said the jury heard “more than sufficient evidence” to reach their verdict.

On the motion for a new trial, Drazewski said, “I’m never going to see a perfect trial, but I have seen fair trials, and this was one of them.”

Jackson’s sentencing, which was scheduled to follow the hearing for post-trial motions, was continued to Oct. 19 after Moran said a material witness, who is expected to give evidence in mitigation, was not able to attend Monday’s hearing.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

