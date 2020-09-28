Motion for new trial denied in Bloomington woman's murder case; sentencing rescheduled

Judge Scott Drazewski denied both motions and said the jury heard “more than sufficient evidence” to reach their verdict.

On the motion for a new trial, Drazewski said, “I’m never going to see a perfect trial, but I have seen fair trials, and this was one of them.”

Jackson’s sentencing, which was scheduled to follow the hearing for post-trial motions, was continued to Oct. 19 after Moran said a material witness, who is expected to give evidence in mitigation, was not able to attend Monday’s hearing.

