Motorcyclist faces hate crime charges after allegedly riding into Bloomington protest

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with hate crimes and other felonies, accused of riding his motorcycle into a protest rally Sunday and striking two people.
Marshall R. Blanchard, 21, is held at the McLean County jail in lieu of posting $40,035. He faces 17 counts related to an incident involving a post-rally march protesting the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The marchers, after a rally at the Law and Justice Center lawn, had circled the downtown and were walking on Madison Street near Olive when Blanchard allegedly drove his motorcycle into the crowd and sped away.
"Several witnesses described the defendant as driving at a high rate of speed and angling his motorcycle toward protesters in an attempt to strike the protesters with the motorcycle," First Assistant State's Attorney Brad Rigdon said Tuesday in court, reading from in a probable-cause statement.
One woman was hospitalized with abdominal wounds. A man sought treatment for a swollen arm.
Blanchard is charged with two counts of Class 2 felony, failure to give information after a motor vehicle accident involving injury; four counts of Class 3 felony aggravated battery; four counts of Class 3 felony hate crime within 1,000 feet of a school; four counts of Class 4 felony hate crime; one count of felony Class 4 aggravated assault; and two misdemeanor counts of battery.
The multiple counts stem from the same offense but are charged in different ways, said Rigdon.
Judge Scott Kording found probable cause to try Blanchard on the charges and set a preliminary hearing for June 26.
Rigdon told the judge that crowds, estimated at over 1,000 people, gathered Sunday for a rally primarily organized by Black Lives Matter, the NAACP and Not in Our Town. Protests have occurred nationwide since Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis and a police officer was charged with third-degree murder.
Emergency workers had blocked multiple roads for protesters' safety. Rigdon said a Bloomington police officer observed a motorcyclist drive his 1995 Honda motorcycle past a squad car and into the large crowd in the 100 block of South Madison Street.
The incident occurred within 1,000 feet of the Regional Alternative School at 408 W. Washington St., Rigdon said in explaining the school-related charges.
"Approximately five hours later, and with the assistance of statements and images provided by witnesses, including partial license plate images, Bloomington police officers found the defendant at his residence many miles away from the scene of the incident, at which time the defendant acknowledged leaving the scene," Rigdon said.
Officers also located the motorcycle and noticed the license plate had been removed, according to the prosecutor.
"Defendant indicated he went home after the incident and said, 'Whatever happens to him after that happens,'" according to the probable-cause statement.
