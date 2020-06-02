Motorcyclist faces hate crime charges after allegedly riding into Bloomington protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with hate crimes and other felonies, accused of riding his motorcycle into a protest rally Sunday and striking two people.

The marchers, after a rally at the Law and Justice Center lawn, had circled the downtown and were walking on Madison Street near Olive when Blanchard allegedly drove his motorcycle into the crowd and sped away.

"Several witnesses described the defendant as driving at a high rate of speed and angling his motorcycle toward protesters in an attempt to strike the protesters with the motorcycle," First Assistant State's Attorney Brad Rigdon said Tuesday in court, reading from in a probable-cause statement.

One woman was hospitalized with abdominal wounds. A man sought treatment for a swollen arm.