Motorcyclist faces hate crimes, after allegedly riding into Bloomington protest

Another victim reported he was struck by the motorcycle and suffered a swollen arm, for which he was treated at the hospital.

The incident occurred within 1,000 feet of the Regional Alternative School at 408 W. Washington St., Rigdon said in explaining the school-related charges.

The driver of the motorcycle was later identified as Blanchard.

"Approximately five hours later, and with the assistance of statements and images provided by witnesses, including partial license plate images, Bloomington police officers found the defendant at his residence many miles away from the scene of the incident, at which time the defendant acknowledged leaving the scene," Rigdon said.

Officers located the motorcycle the defendant allegedly was riding and noticed the license plate had been removed before their arrival, according to the prosecutor.

"Defendant indicated he went home after the incident and said,'Whatever happens to him after that happens,'" according to the probable-cause statement.

