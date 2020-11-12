Murder trial postponed for 2 suspects in 2019 Bloomington shooting

McNabb and Hebert were scheduled to go to trial in December, but Johnson’s motion to continue the trial until a later date was granted over the state’s objection.

Johnson said he needed more time to review evidence brought forward as part of the discovery, which Costigan agreed to allow.

The jury trial for McNabb and Hebert is scheduled to begin Feb. 22.

Costigan also granted the state’s motion to amend McNabb’s bill of indictment. Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said the change was to correct an error in the statute and remove the firearm enhancement previously attached to the murder charges.

Another hearing date was set for Jan. 6, when the judge will hear arguments for any pending motions in this case.

At the January hearing, prosecutors are expected to argue that they should be allowed to present evidence related to firearms and gang activity during the trial.

