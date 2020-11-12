 Skip to main content
Murder trial postponed for 2 suspects in 2019 Bloomington shooting
BLOOMINGTON — Two men accused in a 2019 Bloomington shooting will be tried together, but their trial was postponed until February, a McLean County judge ruled Thursday afternoon.

Amari McNabb, 21 and Exodus Hebert, 20, are both charged with murder and mob action in the death of Juan Nash, 25, who was shot April 2, 2019 at an outdoor party in the 1200 block of Orchard Road. McNabb is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

McNabb’s attorney, Edward Johnson, argued to separate the defendants for trial because he said he believes conflicting defenses will be presented at trial, which could be prejudicial against his client.

During a hearing in October, Hebert’s attorney, Mark Messman, said the defenses were “subtly antagonistic” toward each other and they could point blame based on where each defendant was located when the shooting took place.

Amari McNabb

McNabb

However, Judge Casey Costigan denied the motion and said he does not see a conflict in this case and therefore it is not necessary to sever them.

A third co-defendant in this case, Scotty Allen, was tried separately in June after he asserted his right to speedy trial and Costigan found sufficient conflict between him and McNabb and Hebert. Allen was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action and later was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

McNabb and Hebert were scheduled to go to trial in December, but Johnson’s motion to continue the trial until a later date was granted over the state’s objection.

Johnson said he needed more time to review evidence brought forward as part of the discovery, which Costigan agreed to allow.

The jury trial for McNabb and Hebert is scheduled to begin Feb. 22.

Exodus Hebert

Herbert 

Costigan also granted the state’s motion to amend McNabb’s bill of indictment. Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said the change was to correct an error in the statute and remove the firearm enhancement previously attached to the murder charges.

Another hearing date was set for Jan. 6, when the judge will hear arguments for any pending motions in this case.

At the January hearing, prosecutors are expected to argue that they should be allowed to present evidence related to firearms and gang activity during the trial.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

