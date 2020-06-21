Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana seized in separate stops on I-55, prosecutors say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana was seized by area law enforcement agencies in separate cases, court documents say.

More than 30 pounds of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop near Funks Grove on Interstate 55 by the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

In court documents filed Saturday, prosecutors say the sheriff's office on Friday stopped a car driven by Anthony Kolks, 24, for following another vehicle too closely. Kolks told officers he was driving home to Missouri, but then a K-9 unit alerted deputies to illegal drugs in the rear seat of the vehicle.

The initial search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about 27 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags and another three pounds of edibles containing marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. Kolks was also found with $506 in suspected drug proceeds, prosecutors said.

He was charged with a Class X felony of manufacture and delivery of marijuana of more than 5,000 grams and possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana. He was held in lieu of posting $15,035 bond and faces a preliminary hearing July 17.