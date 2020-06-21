Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana seized in separate stops on I-55, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana was seized by area law enforcement agencies in separate cases, court documents say.
More than 30 pounds of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop near Funks Grove on Interstate 55 by the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.
In court documents filed Saturday, prosecutors say the sheriff's office on Friday stopped a car driven by Anthony Kolks, 24, for following another vehicle too closely. Kolks told officers he was driving home to Missouri, but then a K-9 unit alerted deputies to illegal drugs in the rear seat of the vehicle.
The initial search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about 27 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags and another three pounds of edibles containing marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. Kolks was also found with $506 in suspected drug proceeds, prosecutors said.
He was charged with a Class X felony of manufacture and delivery of marijuana of more than 5,000 grams and possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana. He was held in lieu of posting $15,035 bond and faces a preliminary hearing July 17.
In a separate case, Bloomington police stopped a vehicle for speeding in a construction zone on Interstate 55, according to court documents. The driver was detained for driving on a suspended license, but a K-9 unit alerted police to an illegal substance on the passenger side of the vehicle. A search resulted in the discovery of nine vacuum-sealed bags of suspected marijuana inside a blue storage container in the rear passenger seat.
Prosecutors said the marijuana, which was confirmed with a field test, weighed 9.36 pounds and a passenger in the vehicle, Tony Jenkins, 27, was found with $1,545 in cash. A search during the booking process also revealed a loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun. Jenkins is a convicted felon, out of Cook County, according to court documents.
Jenkins was charged with manufacture and delivery of marijuana between 2,000 to 5,000 grams, possession of marijuana of less than 2,000 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is awaiting a July 17 court appearance in lieu of posting $15,035 bond.
