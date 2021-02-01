 Skip to main content
New details released about house, vehicle hit by gunfire in Bloomington
New details released about house, vehicle hit by gunfire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities are investigating a house and vehicle hit by gunfire in Bloomington.  

Bloomington police were called to the intersection of North Livingston Street and Forrest Street at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Police confirmed Monday that a victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire as well as an occupied residence in the 1500 block of Forrest Street.

No arrests have been made and there were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information, should contact Detective Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

