New details released about house, vehicle hit by gunfire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities are investigating a house and vehicle hit by gunfire in Bloomington.

Bloomington police were called to the intersection of North Livingston Street and Forrest Street at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Police confirmed Monday that a victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire as well as an occupied residence in the 1500 block of Forrest Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No arrests have been made and there were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information, should contact Detective Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org.

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.