New Mexico man gets probation for property damage during Bloomington burglary

BLOOMINGTON – A New Mexico resident was sentenced to probation for causing thousands of dollars’ worth of property damage during a Bloomington burglary last year.

Cesar Rivas, 46, of Los Lunas, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property after two counts of residential burglary were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 22 days in jail, but he was already given credit for the jail time.

A probable cause statement said Rivas had been allowed to stay temporarily in a Bloomington home, but after the homeowner told Rivas to leave, she returned home to find him outside and he quickly left.

When the homeowner entered her residence, she found more than $10,000 worth of damage, including: vehicle windows, mirrors and display screen; glass door; clothes washer; television; laptop; printer; computer monitor; microwave; refrigerator; tile floor; household items and walls.

