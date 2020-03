No arrest made after gunfire in east Bloomington on Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — No arrests have been made after Bloomington police found a vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of East Empire Street just after 6 p.m. after they received multiple reports of shots fired. According to Bloomington police, the gunfire came after a large fight broke out in a parking lot in the area.

An unoccupied vehicle was struck by a bullet; no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact Detective Curt Maas at 309-434-2534 or cmaas@cityblm.org. To remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

