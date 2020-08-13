You are the owner of this article.
Normal man accused of battery, unlawful restraint
Normal man accused of battery, unlawful restraint

George Gonzalez

Gonzalez

BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges were filed against a Normal man.

George A. Gonzalez, 41, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery for offenses that allegedly occurred overnight Monday and caused injuries to the victim named in this case.

He was held without bond Thursday, pending the evaluation of a risk assessment. A bond review hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

