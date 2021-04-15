 Skip to main content
Normal man accused of raping, video recording woman
Normal man accused of raping, video recording woman

BLOOMINGTON — Criminal sexual assault charges are pending against a Normal man.

Joseph Doyle, 22, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful video recording.

Joseph Doyle, 22, of Normal, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful video recording.

He is accused of committing sexual acts with a woman who was intoxicated and unconscious, as well as recording three videos with a cellphone.

Ex-Unit 5 teacher released from Nashville jail

Doyle was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 7.

