Normal man accused of spraying liquid on McLean County jail officer
Normal man accused of spraying liquid on McLean County jail officer

Omarr Parks-Bullock

Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is accused of shooting at two 17-year-old victims and striking one of them after the three had been arguing over the phone less than 20 minutes before the shooting, prosecutors said in court.

Normal police were sent to the 710 Orlando Ave. apartments at 2:58 p.m. March 22 and found a male victim with three gunshot wounds.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man in McLean County jail custody sprayed liquid from a plastic bottle at two correctional officers, prosecutors say.

Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is charged with one count each of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

His bond was set at $3,035 for this case.

Bloomington woman accused of spitting at firefighter

Parks-Bullock remained jailed in lieu of posting $75,035 for attempted first-degree murder charges from a March 22 shooting in Normal that wounded one person.

An arraignment for the aggravated battery and assault charges was set for May 21.

