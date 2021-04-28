Normal man accused of spraying liquid on McLean County jail officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man in McLean County jail custody sprayed liquid from a plastic bottle at two correctional officers, prosecutors say.
Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is charged with one count each of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
His bond was set at $3,035 for this case.
Parks-Bullock remained jailed in lieu of posting $75,035 for attempted first-degree murder charges from a March 22 shooting in Normal that wounded one person.
An arraignment for the aggravated battery and assault charges was set for May 21.