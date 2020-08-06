Normal man accused of swinging at an officer during Target looting in May

BLOOMINGTON — Normal police made another arrest Wednesday in connection to the riots at Target at the end of May.
Armani Henderson-Bell, 22, of Normal is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, mob action and looting.
According to the probable cause statement read in court Thursday, Henderson-Bell was involved with the riots at the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal the night of May 31 and early hours of June 1.
He also took merchandise from Target, including boxes of diapers, and threatening “to inflict bodily harm” upon an officer and “swinging his hand toward” the officer’s face, according to court documents.
A warrant for Henderson-Bell’s arrest was issued July 29. Normal police returned the warrant and took him into custody Wednesday.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 21.
Photos: The aftermath of looting in Bloomington-Normal
78419311_1933875156742830_3871182486356623360_n.jpg
100630481_1933875213409491_5741863424934019072_n.jpg
100690391_1933875043409508_3951144624105455616_n.jpg
100957936_1933875100076169_8905198402845802496_n.jpg
101177340_1933875173409495_7169065999239479296_n.jpg
101193717_1933875503409462_2777248590874017792_n.jpg
101371425_1933875470076132_2886195268175265792_n.jpg
101436378_1933875026742843_5386330245534056448_n.jpg
101580776_1933875346742811_4078132762505117696_n.jpg
101647585_1933875373409475_3271670124884525056_n.jpg
101664507_1933875283409484_4898979846895435776_n.jpg
101693761_1933875240076155_8437093632401473536_n.jpg
101792565_1933875323409480_1974158189775552512_n.jpg
101899454_1933875126742833_4417479185124032512_n.jpg
101983538_1933875450076134_4260162186703273984_n.jpg
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.