Normal man accused of swinging at an officer during Target looting in May

BLOOMINGTON — Normal police made another arrest Wednesday in connection to the riots at Target at the end of May.

Armani Henderson-Bell, 22, of Normal is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, mob action and looting.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Thursday, Henderson-Bell was involved with the riots at the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal the night of May 31 and early hours of June 1.

He also took merchandise from Target, including boxes of diapers, and threatening “to inflict bodily harm” upon an officer and “swinging his hand toward” the officer’s face, according to court documents.