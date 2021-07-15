Normal man arrested for delivering fentanyl, cocaine, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Police say they have arrested a Normal man for delivering fentanyl and cocaine.

Dujuan L. Enos, 48, was arrested by Bloomington police Wednesday after a traffic stop in Normal led them to find 3 grams of fentanyl in Enos’ car.

A search warrant for Enos’ residence resulted in police seizing about 26 grams of fentanyl and 8 grams of cocaine, as well as drug sales materials.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Enos was accused of delivering between 15 and 100 grams of fentanyl, delivery of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, delivery of 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.

Formal charges have not been filed in McLean County court, records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.