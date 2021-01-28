Normal man arrested for drug delivery

BLOOMINGTON – Drug delivery charges are pending for a Normal man.
Derrick Foster, 35, “delivered to Bloomington Police Department Vice Unit…a substance containing a synthetic cathinone (Eutylone),” according to court documents. This is a Class 2 felony.
He was caught delivering another substance and was charged to a lesser degree on that.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday and returned Thursday.
Foster was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035.
An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.
