Normal man arrested for drug delivery
BLOOMINGTON – Drug delivery charges are pending for a Normal man.

Derrick Foster, 35, “delivered to Bloomington Police Department Vice Unit…a substance containing a synthetic cathinone (Eutylone),” according to court documents. This is a Class 2 felony.

Bloomington woman faces drug delivery charges

He was caught delivering another substance and was charged to a lesser degree on that.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday and returned Thursday.

Foster was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.

