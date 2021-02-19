Normal man arrested for pushing police officer

BLOOMINGTON — An aggravated battery charge is pending for a Normal man after he allegedly resisted arrest by a police officer.
Kendall Morgan, 28, is accused of pushing a police officer when he was being detained for a domestic dispute matter, resulting in a Class 2 felony charge.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $535 bond and an arraignment is scheduled for March 19.
