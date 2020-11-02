 Skip to main content
Normal man charged in 2018 armed robbery
Normal man charged in 2018 armed robbery

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is in custody nearly two years after he robbed a Dollar General at knifepoint, police said.

Larry W. Nelson, 32, is charged with armed robbery, accused of forcibly taking about $190 in cash from the store at 1100 S. Cottage Ave. in Normal while armed with a large kitchen knife on Dec. 14, 2018.

A witness to the robbery reported at the Dollar General said the suspect seemed to be wearing something to cover his hair, in addition to a hooded sweatshirt, according to a statement presented in court by Assistant State’s Attorney Trevor Sierra.

A responding officer found a durag that appeared to be recently dropped on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of South Cottage Avenue, Sierra said. The Illinois State Police lab found a DNA match for Nelson on the tested durag in July 2020.

A string of robberies were reported at Bloomington-Normal business during winter of 2018 and into spring of 2019, and Nelson was also charged in May 2019 in connection with four holdups between April 18 and May 14.

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment for this charge on Oct. 28. Nelson was arrested on a warrant and is jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Larry Nelson

Nelson

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

