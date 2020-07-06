You are the owner of this article.
Normal man charged in aggravated, domestic batteries from May
BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges are pending against a Normal man.

Christiaan D. Davis, 31, is charged with aggravated battery after police say he struck an officer while the officer was investigating a domestic battery May 16 in Normal.

He was also charged with domestic battery, a class 4 felony for a subsequent offense.

A warrant for his arrest was issued last Thursday and he was arrested Friday.

Davis was held without bond Monday, pending a risk assessment evaluation. He is expected back in court Thursday when bond will be set.

An arraignment was scheduled for July 24.

