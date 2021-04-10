Normal man charged in stabbing death of man found on Bloomington street

BLOOMINGTON — A 44-year-old Normal man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found early Friday in a west Bloomington street.
Larry E. Knell was arrested on a warrant about 10 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Bloomington gas station by the Bloomington police SWAT team, Bloomington police said in a statement issued early Saturday. He was taken to McLean County jail, where he was held in lieu of posting $200,035.
Officers were called at 1:36 a.m. Friday to investigate the report of a man lying in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue, near North Oak Street. They found a deceased, middle-aged, white man who had been stabbed multiple times, police said in the statement.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Detectives, officers and analysts determined the victim's identity early Friday morning and were able to establish his activity over the previous 24 hours, police said. They also interviewed multiple witnesses and gathered electronic evidence from across Bloomington-Normal, police said.
By midafternoon, a suspect vehicle was located and then an arrest warrant was obtained, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact Detective Jared Roth at 309-434-2379 or Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548.
McLean County mugshots
Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow Roger Miller on Twitter: @pg_rmiller