Normal man charged in stabbing death of man found on Bloomington street

BLOOMINGTON — A 44-year-old Normal man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found early Friday in a west Bloomington street.

Larry E. Knell was arrested on a warrant about 10 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Bloomington gas station by the Bloomington police SWAT team, Bloomington police said in a statement issued early Saturday. He was taken to McLean County jail, where he was held in lieu of posting $200,035.

Officers were called at 1:36 a.m. Friday to investigate the report of a man lying in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue, near North Oak Street. They found a deceased, middle-aged, white man who had been stabbed multiple times, police said in the statement.

The victim's identity has not been released.

