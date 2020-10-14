 Skip to main content
Normal man charged with aggravated domestic battery
Normal man charged with aggravated domestic battery

Skylar Merideth

Merideth

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man faces battery charges in McLean County.

Skylar McKay Merideth, 25, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor domestic battery, accused by police of grabbing and pushing a family or household member causing injury.

Merideth was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 30.

