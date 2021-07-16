 Skip to main content
Normal man charged with battering police officer, household member

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is charged with battery and resisting a peace officer after police said he struck his ex-girlfriend and a police officer in their faces.

Zachary P. Collins, 31, is charged with aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer with injury and domestic battery.

Zachary P. Collins

Zachary P. Collins

Prosecutors said Collins got into an argument Tuesday at the Fast Stop, 817 W. College Ave., Normal, with his girlfriend, who was trying to cut off their relationship.

When police arrived, Collins pushed a Normal police officer away and eventually scratched the officer’s eyelid, prosecutors said.

Former Unit 5 teacher in court for rape case hearing in Tennessee

Prosecutors also said Collins “put his hand on the victim’s face, dragging his hand across her face and removing her glasses.”

Collins was jailed in lieu of posting $335 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

An arraignment is set for Aug. 13.

