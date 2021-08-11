Normal man charged with cocaine deliveries, unlawful gun possession

BLOOMINGTON — Cocaine and gun charges have been filed against a Normal man.

Deonte D. Richardson, 28, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm and of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon.

He is accused of delivering cocaine to a Bloomington police vice unit three times between June 1 and Aug. 10.

A search warrant for his home resulted in police seizing about 2 ounces of cocaine, drug packaging materials, and a .38-caliber handgun and ammunition, prosecutors said.

Richardson was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.

