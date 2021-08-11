 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Normal man charged with cocaine deliveries, unlawful gun possession

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Cocaine and gun charges have been filed against a Normal man.

Deonte D. Richardson, 28, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm and of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon.

Deonte D. Richardson

Richardson

He is accused of delivering cocaine to a Bloomington police vice unit three times between June 1 and Aug. 10.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

A search warrant for his home resulted in police seizing about 2 ounces of cocaine, drug packaging materials, and a .38-caliber handgun and ammunition, prosecutors said.

Plainfield man charged with intending to distribute meth in McLean County

Richardson was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Thunderstorm leaves behind damage in Illinois

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News