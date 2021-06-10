 Skip to main content
Normal man charged with delivering cocaine

BLOOMINGTON — Cocaine delivery charges are pending for a Normal man.

Nayeon A. Teague, 21, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Nayeon A. Teague, 21, of Normal, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

He is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine to a Normal police vice unit on Aug. 12 and Aug. 27.

Bloomington man charged with LSD deliveries

Teague was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 25.

