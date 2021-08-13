Normal man charged with delivering LSD

BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois State Police investigation has resulted in six drug charges filed against a Normal man.
Prosecutors said Gino A. Moraca, 29, sold 20 segregated parts of LSD twice to an Illinois State Police vice unit Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.
Police obtained a search warrant for his home and found 11 LSD tablets, about 30 grams of cocaine, 28 xanax pills, about 7 grams of methamphetamine, about 125 grams of cannabis and drug packaging materials, prosecutors said.
Moraca is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 10.