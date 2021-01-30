Normal man charged with murder; victim identified

“The video footage shows the defendant exit the doorway of Daddio’s Bar, walk across the street, and then return to the sidewalk outside of Daddio’s Bar,” prosecutors said. “The defendant is then seen getting into an argument with the victims on the sidewalk in front of the bar.

"The footage showed that during the argument, one of the victims shoved the defendant away from them. The defendant is observed to then remove a firearm from his waistband and shoot eight times.”

Bakana then knelt to the ground, put his hands in the air, and civilians came to detain him until officers arrived, prosecutors said.

“The defendant was interviewed at the Bloomington Police Department, and during a recorded interview, admitted to (the) shooting,” prosecutors said.

Bond was set at $2 million and he is due in court at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 for an arraignment.

No one else was in custody, and no one else apparently was injured, police said.