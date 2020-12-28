Normal man charged with residential burglary

Vincent E. Nelson, 34, is charged with class 1 residential burglary after police said he broke into a Normal home on Dec. 20.

According to the probable cause statement, Nelson fired a BB gun into a glass door to gain access to the house. Police said they later found him with a backpack that belonged to the residents, along with several video games and consoles, earbuds, a watch, necklaces, bracelets, a championship ring and foreign currency.