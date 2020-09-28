 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Normal man charged with robbery, aggravated battery
0 comments

Normal man charged with robbery, aggravated battery

{{featured_button_text}}
Jason Kletz

Kletz

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was arrested on robbery and battery charges.

Jason E. Kletz, 29, is charged with robbery, aggravated battery and mob action for offenses that prosecutors say took place Aug. 17.

According to court documents, Kletz is accused of taking a person’s identification card and striking them in the face, causing great bodily harm and “extensive facial fractures.”

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 10 and Bloomington police arrested him, returning the warrant, on Friday.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 16.

Crime Stoppers 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News