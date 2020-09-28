Normal man charged with robbery, aggravated battery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was arrested on robbery and battery charges.

Jason E. Kletz, 29, is charged with robbery, aggravated battery and mob action for offenses that prosecutors say took place Aug. 17.

According to court documents, Kletz is accused of taking a person’s identification card and striking them in the face, causing great bodily harm and “extensive facial fractures.”

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 10 and Bloomington police arrested him, returning the warrant, on Friday.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 16.

