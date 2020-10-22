 Skip to main content
Normal man charged with robbery, battery
Normal man charged with robbery, battery

Christopher Johnson

Johnson

BLOOMINGTON — Robbery and battery charges are pending against a Normal man.

Christopher Johnson, 28, is charged with robbery, aggravated battery and mob action after police say he took a person’s identification card by force on Aug. 17.

According to court documents, Johnson is accused of striking the alleged victim, causing "extensive facial fractures."

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 10 and he was taken into custody Wednesday.

Johnson was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 6.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

