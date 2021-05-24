 Skip to main content
Normal man choked woman, police say
Normal man choked woman, police say

Dana S. Anderson

Dana S. Anderson is charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal trespass to property.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — Domestic battery charges are pending for a Normal man.

Dana S. Anderson, 32, is accused of attacking a household member on Sunday, then dragging and strangling the woman after she told Anderson to leave the residence.

He is charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal trespass to property.

Anderson was held without bond, pending a domestic violence risk assessment. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the location of the alleged incident.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Thursday and an arraignment is set for June 11.

