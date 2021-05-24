Normal man choked woman, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Domestic battery charges are pending for a Normal man.

Dana S. Anderson, 32, is accused of attacking a household member on Sunday, then dragging and strangling the woman after she told Anderson to leave the residence.

He is charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal trespass to property.

Anderson was held without bond, pending a domestic violence risk assessment. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the location of the alleged incident.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Thursday and an arraignment is set for June 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.