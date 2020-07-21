Normal man faces charges of battery, assault, weapons violation

BLOOMINGTON — Battery and assault charges are pending against a Normal man.
Lawrence Berndt, 48, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery and aggravated assault, Class A misdemeanors.
He is also charged with violation of the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.
According to the probable cause statement read in court Tuesday, Berndt threatened a family member with a hammer and a gun, and he struck the victim’s face, arms and chest, causing injury.
The weapons violation was charged because Berndt’s FOID was revoked in 2019, prosecutors said.
Additional charges may be filed in this case as evidence is brought forward related to other violent behavior, prosecutors said.
Berndt was held without bond pending a risk assessment evaluation, scheduled for Monday.
He was ordered not to have contact with the victim and an address in Normal. Berndt’s arraignment was set for Aug. 7.
