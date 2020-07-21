Normal man faces charges of battery, assault, weapons violation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Battery and assault charges are pending against a Normal man.

Lawrence Berndt, 48, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery and aggravated assault, Class A misdemeanors.

He is also charged with violation of the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Tuesday, Berndt threatened a family member with a hammer and a gun, and he struck the victim’s face, arms and chest, causing injury.

The weapons violation was charged because Berndt’s FOID was revoked in 2019, prosecutors said.

Additional charges may be filed in this case as evidence is brought forward related to other violent behavior, prosecutors said.