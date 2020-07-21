You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Normal man faces charges of battery, assault, weapons violation
0 comments

Normal man faces charges of battery, assault, weapons violation

{{featured_button_text}}
Lawrence Berndt

Berndt

BLOOMINGTON — Battery and assault charges are pending against a Normal man.

Lawrence Berndt, 48, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery and aggravated assault, Class A misdemeanors. 

He is also charged with violation of the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Tuesday, Berndt threatened a family member with a hammer and a gun, and he struck the victim’s face, arms and chest, causing injury.

The weapons violation was charged because Berndt’s FOID was revoked in 2019, prosecutors said.

Additional charges may be filed in this case as evidence is brought forward related to other violent behavior, prosecutors said.

Berndt was held without bond pending a risk assessment evaluation, scheduled for Monday.

He was ordered not to have contact with the victim and an address in Normal. Berndt’s arraignment was set for Aug. 7.

The latest Crime Stoppers cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News