Normal man faces cocaine charges
BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is in custody on drug charges after a Bloomington Police Department vice investigation.

Thaddeus W. Wright, 28, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine and one count of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine for alleged transactions in Bloomington.

According to the probable cause statement, Wright was arrested Wednesday as part of an investigation conducted by the BPD vice unit.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 4.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

