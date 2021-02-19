Normal man facing charges for unlawful possession of firearms by a felon

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man faces four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Leon Ford, 21, posted a video of himself on social media displaying a gun in his waistband, according to a probable cause statement read in court Friday.
He was arrested Feb. 18 when police found four guns, leading to four Class 2 felony charges for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was released from prison in July on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge.
Ford was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035 bond and an arraignment is set for March 19.