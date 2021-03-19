Normal man, former ISU basketball player pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man and former Illinois State University basketball player pleaded not guilty on Friday to sexual assault charges.

Derrick J. Clayton, 25, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault use of force, a class 1 felony.

He is accused of forcefully committing sexual acts on April 28, 2019, and Dec. 28, 2020, court documents show.

Clayton posted $12,535 bond to be released from custody Feb. 25.

He is represented by defense lawyer William Wolf of Chicago.

Known as DJ Clayton on the 2016-17 ISU men’s basketball team, he played one season for the Redbirds before transferring out of the program the following May.

A status hearing was scheduled for April 16.

