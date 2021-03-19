 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Normal man, former ISU basketball player pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges
0 comments
top story

Normal man, former ISU basketball player pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man and former Illinois State University basketball player pleaded not guilty on Friday to sexual assault charges.

Derrick J. Clayton, 25, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault use of force, a class 1 felony.

Derrick Clayton

Clayton

He is accused of forcefully committing sexual acts on April 28, 2019, and Dec. 28, 2020, court documents show.

Normal man pleads not guilty to Jan. 30 homicide outside downtown Bloomington bar

Clayton posted $12,535 bond to be released from custody Feb. 25.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He is represented by defense lawyer William Wolf of Chicago.

Known as DJ Clayton on the 2016-17 ISU men’s basketball team, he played one season for the Redbirds before transferring out of the program the following May.

A status hearing was scheduled for April 16.

Illinois reopening plan: What to know about the latest updates

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Department of Transportation implodes bridge

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News