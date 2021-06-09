 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Normal man gets 10 years in prison for shooting man in head

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Dcamron D. King, 31, was initially charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, but five of the charges were dismissed.

Dcamron King

King

King shot Myrone Simmons, 30, of Bloomington, in the head on June 7, 2020, in Normal.

Simmons’ injuries included bleeding between his brain and skull, brain bruising, nasal fractures and a laceration, McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said during a sentencing hearing.

The McLean County State’s Attorney’s office asked for a 10-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the maximum term eligible for the case.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Normal man charged with attempted first-degree murder

King, who has spent 356 days in the McLean County jail, pleaded guilty to the single charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm on April 15.

His attorney, Hugh Toner, of Peoria, asked Judge William Yoder to consider a probation sentence. He said King suffers a mental health illness, and that he turned himself in to police after learning of a warrant for his arrest.

People are also reading…

Yoder said a 10-year sentence was necessary, and also as a deterrent effect to others.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News