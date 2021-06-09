Normal man gets 10 years in prison for shooting man in head

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Dcamron D. King, 31, was initially charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, but five of the charges were dismissed.

King shot Myrone Simmons, 30, of Bloomington, in the head on June 7, 2020, in Normal.

Simmons’ injuries included bleeding between his brain and skull, brain bruising, nasal fractures and a laceration, McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said during a sentencing hearing.

The McLean County State’s Attorney’s office asked for a 10-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the maximum term eligible for the case.

King, who has spent 356 days in the McLean County jail, pleaded guilty to the single charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm on April 15.

His attorney, Hugh Toner, of Peoria, asked Judge William Yoder to consider a probation sentence. He said King suffers a mental health illness, and that he turned himself in to police after learning of a warrant for his arrest.

Yoder said a 10-year sentence was necessary, and also as a deterrent effect to others.

