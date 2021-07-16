Normal man gets 2 years in prison for causing ‘extensive facial fractures’ during robbery

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Christopher A. Johnson, 28, was initially charged with robbery, aggravated battery and mob action in October for taking a person’s identification card by force in August.
The robbery and mob action charges were dismissed prior to Johnson’s plea.
Court documents said Johnson caused “extensive facial fractures” to the victim by striking them.
Johnson received credit for 267 days served in the McLean County jail, as he had remained jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 bond.
