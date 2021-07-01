 Skip to main content
Normal man gets 4-year prison sentence for cannabis possession with intent to deliver

Jackson Kestian

Jackson J. Kestian, 22, of the 200 block of West Locust Street, Normal, was charged as of Dec. 18, 2019, with unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a class X felony. He also was charged with unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of psilocybin, a controlled substance. Kestian was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035.
BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to one charge of possessing cannabis with the intent to deliver.

Jackson J. Kestian, 24, pleaded guilty to having between 2,000 and 5,000 grams, or between roughly four and 11 pounds, of cannabis at his Normal apartment when Normal police executed a search warrant in December 2019.

Two other charges — unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis and possession of less than 15 grams of psilocybin — were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Police also discovered more than $100,000 in purported drug proceeds, packaging materials and a scale, prosecutors said.

Kestian received credit for three days spent at the McLean County jail. He posted $20,035 bond shortly after his arrest.

