Normal man gets 5 years in prison for sexual abuse

Jacob Terrell-Chandler

Terrell-Chandler

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections last week for sexual abuse.

Jacob A. Terrell-Chandler, 23, pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two other charges were dismissed.

He was charged in December for having sexual contact with a victim under 17 years old in three separate incidents last year.

Terrell-Chandler remained jailed in lieu of posting $25,035 and was given credit for 244 days stayed at the McLean County jail.

