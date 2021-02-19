Normal man jailed for grabbing, kicking police officer

BLOOMINGTON — Aggravated battery charges are pending for a Normal man after he allegedly kicked and grabbed a police officer.

Steven Harris, 59, was allegedly intoxicated and shouting at vehicles Feb. 17 while standing in the roadway near North Linden and East Sycamore streets in Normal, according to a probable cause statement read in court Friday.

When police arrived, he began walking away and then approached an officer and grabbed his arm, prosecutors said. He also allegedly kicked a police officer when being detained.

Harris is charged with two Class 2 felonies.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $535 and an arraignment is scheduled for March 19.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

