Normal man jailed for grabbing, kicking police officer

BLOOMINGTON — Aggravated battery charges are pending for a Normal man after he allegedly kicked and grabbed a police officer.
Steven Harris, 59, was allegedly intoxicated and shouting at vehicles Feb. 17 while standing in the roadway near North Linden and East Sycamore streets in Normal, according to a probable cause statement read in court Friday.
When police arrived, he began walking away and then approached an officer and grabbed his arm, prosecutors said. He also allegedly kicked a police officer when being detained.
Support Local Journalism
Harris is charged with two Class 2 felonies.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $535 and an arraignment is scheduled for March 19.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kade Heather
Courts Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.