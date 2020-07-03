You are the owner of this article.
Normal man jailed for June burglary
Normal man jailed for June burglary

BLOOMINGTON — Burglary charges are pending against a Normal man.

Stephen J. Linares, 49, is charged with two counts of residential burglary. Prosecutors say he broke into an apartment in Normal on June 2 and took a wristwatch and headphones.

Prosecutors also said he later sold those items to a local pawn shop.

Linares was jailed Thursday in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m July 24.

