Normal man jailed on 130 child porn charges, sexual assault of minor

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor and possessing more than 130 images or videos of child pornography.

Michael D. Schneider, 33, is charged in one case with 130 counts of child pornography possession – 15 class 3 felony charges and 115 class 2 felony charges

He is accused in another case of six counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor victim between 13 and 17 years old; one count of child pornography possession; and one count each of enticing a child to remove their clothes and distributing explicit material to a minor.

His bond was set at $1 million, 10% to apply in each case, meaning he would need to pay $200,035 to be released from the McLean County jail.

Schneider was ordered to have no contact with the minor victim or any person under the age of 18.

McLean County First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said the 130 child pornography charges represent one photo or video each.

A public defense attorney said in court Thursday that Schneider turned himself in to police.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 6.

