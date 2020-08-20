Normal man jailed on drug delivery charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Drug delivery charges are pending against a Normal man.

William E. Horst, 53, was arrested Wednesday as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation.

He is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine and one count of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine.

According to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday, Horst admitted to being involved with the cocaine deals after he was arrested.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 11.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.