Normal man jailed on drug delivery charges
William Horst

Horst

BLOOMINGTON — Drug delivery charges are pending against a Normal man.

William E. Horst, 53, was arrested Wednesday as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation.

He is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine and one count of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine.

According to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday, Horst admitted to being involved with the cocaine deals after he was arrested.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 11.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

