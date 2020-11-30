 Skip to main content
Normal man pleads guilty to 6 counts of sexually assaulting a child
Normal man pleads guilty to 6 counts of sexually assaulting a child

Austin Doyle

Doyle

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man pleaded guilty to six felony charges involving the sexual assault of a child Monday afternoon.

Austin R. Doyle, 30, was arrested in February and initially charged with 19 felony counts of sexual crimes against a child under the age of 13.

As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Two of those counts involved incidents that occurred between Aug. 1, 2017, and Dec. 30, 2018; two occurred between Dec. 31, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2019; one occurred between Aug. 1, 2017 and Jan. 4, 2020; and one occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4, 2020.

Thirteen counts were dismissed as part of the agreement, including nine counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of exploitation of a child by removing their clothes. The state also agreed not to file any child pornography charges despite the evidence that was discovered during the investigation.

All of Doyle’s charges involve the same minor victim who was 8 years old when the child was interviewed by a Normal detective at the Children’s Advocacy Center and told police the abuse began when the child was in first grade, age 5 or 6.

The child told police that Doyle asked to “play a game” before the first incident of assault and that the child was afraid to tell anyone about what happened, according to the factual basis statement read in court Monday. The child also said Doyle had made sexual contact approximately 30 times.

Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said before the sentencing hearing, Judge Casey Costigan will review more than 100 photos and 100 videos taken from Doyle’s computer.

Each of the six counts of sexual assault carry the possibility of six to 60 years in the Department of Corrections, with those terms running consecutive to each other. Doyle could also be fined up to $25,000 per count and a term of mandatory supervised release between three years and natural life would follow any prison sentence.

The state and defense attorneys did not reach an agreement for Doyle’s penalty so Costigan will make that decision at the sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

