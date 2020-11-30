Normal man pleads guilty to 6 counts of sexually assaulting a child

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man pleaded guilty to six felony charges involving the sexual assault of a child Monday afternoon.
Austin R. Doyle, 30, was arrested in February and initially charged with 19 felony counts of sexual crimes against a child under the age of 13.
As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Two of those counts involved incidents that occurred between Aug. 1, 2017, and Dec. 30, 2018; two occurred between Dec. 31, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2019; one occurred between Aug. 1, 2017 and Jan. 4, 2020; and one occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4, 2020.
Thirteen counts were dismissed as part of the agreement, including nine counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of exploitation of a child by removing their clothes. The state also agreed not to file any child pornography charges despite the evidence that was discovered during the investigation.
All of Doyle’s charges involve the same minor victim who was 8 years old when the child was interviewed by a Normal detective at the Children’s Advocacy Center and told police the abuse began when the child was in first grade, age 5 or 6.
Support Local Journalism
The child told police that Doyle asked to “play a game” before the first incident of assault and that the child was afraid to tell anyone about what happened, according to the factual basis statement read in court Monday. The child also said Doyle had made sexual contact approximately 30 times.
Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said before the sentencing hearing, Judge Casey Costigan will review more than 100 photos and 100 videos taken from Doyle’s computer.
Each of the six counts of sexual assault carry the possibility of six to 60 years in the Department of Corrections, with those terms running consecutive to each other. Doyle could also be fined up to $25,000 per count and a term of mandatory supervised release between three years and natural life would follow any prison sentence.
The state and defense attorneys did not reach an agreement for Doyle’s penalty so Costigan will make that decision at the sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Feb. 5.
Read the coverage: Spotlight on sex offense in Central Illinois
Read the coverage: Spotlight on sex offenses in Central Illinois
Earlier this month, I sat within feet of a 29-year-old man who then stood accused of raping an 8-year-old girl. The scene filled me with plent…
Like other groups that help child sexual abuse victims, the Children’s Advocacy Center in Bloomington has been handling fewer referrals this year.
While COVID has upended many aspects of ordinary life, it has not altered the mission of the Children’s Advocacy Center and other groups focused on helping kids in danger.
When Terry Parke, a state representative from Pittsfield, the chief sponsor of the Habitual Child Sex Offender Registration Act, discusses his…
This information was compiled in October and November 2020 using the Illinois State Police registered sex offender database. This listing is f…
Ride Shotgun with Lake County sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Kersey as he checks to ensure convicted Northwest Indiana sex offenders are complying with …
Victims of sexual assault can find a friend at the Children's Advocacy Center.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.