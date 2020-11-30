Normal man pleads guilty to 6 counts of sexually assaulting a child

All of Doyle’s charges involve the same minor victim who was 8 years old when the child was interviewed by a Normal detective at the Children’s Advocacy Center and told police the abuse began when the child was in first grade, age 5 or 6.

The child told police that Doyle asked to “play a game” before the first incident of assault and that the child was afraid to tell anyone about what happened, according to the factual basis statement read in court Monday. The child also said Doyle had made sexual contact approximately 30 times.

Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said before the sentencing hearing, Judge Casey Costigan will review more than 100 photos and 100 videos taken from Doyle’s computer.

Each of the six counts of sexual assault carry the possibility of six to 60 years in the Department of Corrections, with those terms running consecutive to each other. Doyle could also be fined up to $25,000 per count and a term of mandatory supervised release between three years and natural life would follow any prison sentence.