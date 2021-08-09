Normal man pleads guilty to April fatal stabbing

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man pleaded guilty Monday to a first-degree murder charge stemming from an April stabbing in Bloomington.

Larry E. Knell, 44, was initially charged with three counts of murder for the killing of Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal. Two of the murder charges were dismissed in a partially negotiated plea agreement.

Bloomington police found Baughman lying with multiple stab wounds in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue, near North Oak Street, at 1:38 a.m. April 9.

A McLean County Coroner’s Office autopsy identified more than 72 stab wounds located on Baughman’s head, neck, chest, arms, back and upper abdomen.

A factual basis document said surveillance video showed Knell and Baughman at a bar in the 200 block of North Center Street in Bloomington during the night of April 8.

A witness who was with Knell at the bar said in an interview with police – and a voucher confirmed – that Baughman had won $500 on a video gambling machine that night.

The witness said Knell made a statement to Baughman that he was going to rob him, but she didn’t think Knell was serious, according to the factual basis statement.

Baughman asked the woman and Knell for a ride home when the bar closed, court documents said.

While at the intersection of West Seminary Avenue and North Oak Street in Bloomington, Knell and Baughman exited the vehicle. The woman later exited the car and walked about a half block to see Knell on top of Baughman, court documents said.

The witness said in a police interview that Knell took about $500 from Baughman. When she dropped off Knell at his home, the witness asked him what happened, but he told her "she did not need to know and that nothing happened," the factual basis statement said.

The witness also told police that Knell later gave her a knife and told her to get rid of it. The woman threw the knife into a lake at White Oak Park in Bloomington, where police found a knife that matched the description provided by Knell, according to the factual basis statement.

The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to cap its sentencing recommendation at 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Knell faces between 20 years and natural life in prison.

Prosecutors also may ask for restitution at Knell’s sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Knell will be held in custody without bond, as his $2 million bond was revoked Monday.

