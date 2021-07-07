Normal man pleads guilty to methamphetamine delivery

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man pleaded guilty Wednesday to delivering methamphetamine.

Kevin C. Knight, 40, was charged in February with four counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and one count of methamphetamine possession.

Four charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Knight was sentenced to two days in the McLean County jail, but he was given credit for two days stayed. He also was sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Knight delivered less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to a Bloomington police vice unit on Feb. 8.

