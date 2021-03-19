Normal man pleads not guilty to Jan. 30 homicide outside downtown Bloomington bar

Prosecutors said the shooting was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, which showed Bakana exit Daddios Bar, walk across the street and then return to the sidewalk outside the bar.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The defendant is then seen getting into an argument with the victims on the sidewalk in front of the bar,” prosecutors said. “The footage showed that during the argument, one of the victims shoved the defendant away from them. The defendant is observed to then remove a firearm from his waistband and shoot eight times.”

Bakana later admitted to the shooting in an interview with Bloomington police, prosecutors said.

His bond was set at $2 million, 10% to apply.

It was the first reported homicide of 2021 and the third shots fired incident of the year in McLean County.

Since then, there have been three more shots fired incidents and one homicide.