Normal man punched Eastland Mall security officer in face, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is accused by police of punching an Eastland Mall security officer in the face after being confronted for stealing merchandise on Wednesday.

Ethan Sumter, 30, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and obstructing identification for issuing a false name.

After punching the officer, prosecutors said, Sumter “brandished a long, metal pointed instrument,” which is described as a knife in court documents, then dropped it in the parking lot.

He is accused of stealing merchandise with another suspect who was not named. The items were returned to the mall.

Sumter was jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.

An arraignment is set for May 28.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.