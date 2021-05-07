 Skip to main content
Normal man punched Eastland Mall security officer in face, authorities say
BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is accused by police of punching an Eastland Mall security officer in the face after being confronted for stealing merchandise on Wednesday.

Ethan Sumter, 30, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and obstructing identification for issuing a false name.

After punching the officer, prosecutors said, Sumter “brandished a long, metal pointed instrument,” which is described as a knife in court documents, then dropped it in the parking lot.

He is accused of stealing merchandise with another suspect who was not named. The items were returned to the mall.

Sumter was jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.

An arraignment is set for May 28.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

