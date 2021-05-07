Normal man punched Eastland Mall security officer in face, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal
man is accused by police of punching an Eastland Mall security officer in the face after being confronted for stealing merchandise on Wednesday.
Ethan Sumter, 30, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and obstructing identification for issuing a false name.
After punching the officer, prosecutors said, Sumter “brandished a long, metal pointed instrument,” which is described as a knife in court documents, then dropped it in the parking lot.
Our new digital subscription offer: $1 for your first six months. Activate today at
https://go.pantagraph.com/may1
He is accused of stealing merchandise with another suspect who was not named. The items were returned to the mall.
Sumter was jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.
An arraignment is set for May 28.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Michael D. Davis
Michael D. Davis, 34, of Peoria, has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Mario L. Burley
Mario L. Burley, 25, of Bloomington, has been charged with domestic battery for punching a household member in the face.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Justin A. Leicht
Justin A. Leicht, 40, of Downs, has been charged with three counts of burglary. He is accused of stealing items from three Bloomington storage facilities.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Laura Cooper
Laura Cooper, 35, is charged with aggravated battery and three misdemeanors of battery, obstructing an officer and assault.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Nick Buss
Nick Buss, 18, is charged with seven counts of child pornography possession.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jesse Chamberlain
Jesse Chamberlain, 29, of Oklahoma, is charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley, 58, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Justin Mata
Justin Mata, 27, of Heyworth, is charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He was released from custody on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerome Robinson
Jerome Robinson, 30, of Normal, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lance Cotton
Lance Cotton, 29, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Joseph Doyle
Joseph Doyle, 22, of Normal, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful video recording.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Richard Erving
Richard Erving, 36, of Chicago, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of obstructing a peace officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
William Beasley
William Beasley, 27, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery, for accusations that he date raped a woman in her vehicle in 2019.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dexter McCraney
Dexter McCraney, 37, of Peoria, is charged with a count each of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery for an incident that prosecutors said happened at a north side Normal hotel on April 12.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Amanda Street
Amanda Street, 41, is charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, with a BAC of .148. She is also charged with disregarding a stop sign and improper lane usage.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Robert Coone
Robert Coone, 25, is accused of beating his girlfriend and fracturing her foot with her walking cane, and punching her in the face. Coone is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kevon Moon
Kevon Moon, 22, of Chicago, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted first-degree murder, mob action, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Thomas Bartholomew
Thomas Bartholomew, 50, is charged with three counts of domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count each of battery and unlawful restraint.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Alejandro Alvarez
Alejandro Alvarez, 23, is accused of selling methamphetamine and MDMA on separate occasions in November and December 2019 to the McLean County Sheriff’s Department criminal investigation division, police said.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Christopher Garza
A strangulation charge is pending for a Bloomington man. Christopher O. Garza, 34, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Brent Burton
Brent J. Burton, 46, is charged with
residential burglary and three counts of criminal sexual abuse against a woman who prosecutors said was his ex-girlfriend.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Omarr Parks-Bullock
Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is accused of shooting at two 17-year-old victims and striking one of them after the three had been arguing over the phone less than 20 minutes before the shooting, prosecutors said in court.
Normal police were sent to the 710 Orlando Ave. apartments at 2:58 p.m. March 22 and found a male victim with three gunshot wounds.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lawrence Jones
Lawrence Jones, 40, made three cocaine deliveries to a Normal police vice unit between Jan. 7 and March 24, court documents show. He is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, each a class 1 felony.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Joshua Luttrell
Joshua Luttrell, 21, called Normal police March 14 reporting a few men had damaged his car, a white Bentley, prosecutors said.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Stephanie Kitchens
Stephanie Kitchens, 36, on March 20 was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of heroin and one count of unlawful delivery of fentanyl.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
James Canti
James Canti, 48, on March 20 was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of heroin, one count of unlawful delivery of fentanyl, two counts of unlawful possession of heroin with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jimmy Pate
Domestic battery charges on Feb. 21 were filed against Jimmy Pate, of Bloomington.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.