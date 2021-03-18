Normal man released from custody with drug delivery charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was released from custody with seven pending drug offenses.
Logan Ricketts, 21, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of psilocybin, one count of possession of psilocybin with the intent to deliver, one count of unlawful delivery of ketamine, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of more than 500 grams but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis.
Court documents indicate Ricketts made three deliveries to a Normal police vice unit Feb. 11, March 3 and March 17.
He was released Thursday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
An arraignment is scheduled for April 16.