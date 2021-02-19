 Skip to main content
Normal man released from jail on psychedelic mushroom delivery charges
Normal man released from jail on psychedelic mushroom delivery charges

Edmund Hildebranski
BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was released from custody Friday on several drug charges.

Edmund Hildebranski, 21, is charged with three Class 2 felonies — two for unlawful delivery of psilocybin, commonly known as mushrooms, and one for possession of psilocybin with the intent to deliver.

He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and an arraignment is scheduled for April 16.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

